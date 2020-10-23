Bossip Video

With the election only two weeks away, both sides of the political spectrum are pulling out all stops–and Kamala Harris may have just pulled the best play we’ve seen all election.

She teamed up with the cast of Marvels Avengers for a virtual trivia game which urged people to vote. Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and directors The Russo Brothers all joined in on the fun. If you’re wondering where Chris Pratt was, well..he was already in enough backlash for his political views, which the cast had to defend earlier. Plus, we all know Pratt is an under-the radar-MAGA supporter. As for the live stream, Harris took time to honor Chadwick Boseman and speak to their connection for a second according to Deadline.

“You know, actually where I am now, the studio from my D.C. headquarters, if you will, is at Howard University,” Sen. Harris stated. “And that’s – Chadwick and I actually both attended Howard University and I think about him all the time, there are monuments and memorials set up on campus to him and he was a very dear friend,” she added, with obvious sadness in her voice.”

The event was a masterclass in Public Relations and fundraising that would make anyone running now or before wonder why they didn’t think of this. You can watch the entire fundraiser below.

If you’re a huge Marvel fan, there are a butt-ton of Marvel releases scheduled to drop throughout 2021, which is great news, considering 2020 has been one hell of a difficult year. Time gave fans a full rundown on release dates including Spider-Man: Homecoming 3, Captain Marvel 2, and fans can anticipate a Doctor Strange sequel too. Check out the full list HERE.