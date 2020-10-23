Bossip Video

Adele is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend alongside musical guest, H.E.R.

The “Hello” singer is making her hosting debut on the show on Saturday, taking a break from musical performances to focus completely on the funny parts of the show. In the new promo for this weekend’s upcoming episode, Adele tries to do her best American accent as cast member Kate McKinnon shows off her hilarious English accent.

This episode is definitely going to be one to remember, but after appearing on TV as a musical guest for so long Adele is admittedly nervous about being front and center without a microphone in hand or background music playing. When her gig as host was announced last week, she wrote the following on Instagram:

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

Check out the promo for SNL down below for a sneak peek at what to expect this weekend: