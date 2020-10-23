Guess Which “Love After Lockup” Lovers Have Graduated To “Life After Lockup”?! [VIDEO]

“Life After Lockup” just keeps getting wilder.

The third season of WE tv’s smash hit spinoff series “Life After Lockup” is back with 16 all-new episodes premiering on Friday, November 20 at 9pm ET / 8pm CT.

Will these ex-cons feel imprisoned in their own relationships, or are these couples ready for a life sentence together?

The couples will face plenty of firsts in their new lives together – from new marriages to divorce, new homes to new children, all while living under the challenges of their parole. Possible restrictions abound: early curfews, random check-ins, drug tests, travel prohibitions, consorting with ex-cons combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs, the stakes have never been higher. Will they stay together and stay out of prison? Check out the supertease below!

NEW TO “LIFE AFTER LOCKUP”

Shavel & Quaylon (Olathe, KS)

Shavel goes through Quaylon’s phone and finds something she doesn’t like, and her passion for Quaylon pushes him back to his mother. Will Shavel ever get the proposal that she dreams of from Quaylon? And if she does, will their family and friends get on board with the marriage?

Scott & Lindsey (Olive Branch, MS)

Lindsey has moved into Scott’s place, and they are determined to make this relationship work. Now that they’ve done their quarantining, Mylie Grace has moved in! How will Lindsey handle being a full time mom? At the same time, both Scott and Lindsey have found dirt from the past on one another. Can they recover from all of the investigations?

Shawn & Destinie (Las Vegas, NV)

We left Shawn and Destinie engaged and living together in Las Vegas, but her court date looms over their future plans and Destinie has bucked warrants in the past. Will this couple make it to the altar or will Destinie and Shawn return to visits behind bars?

Amber & Puppy (Douglasville, GA)

When Puppy and Amber’s mom are released, they pressure Amber about her failed attempt to marry Vince. Amber and Puppy seek legal advice about Vince’s adoption scam. What do they have to do in order to reverse the adoption and get rid of “Daddy Vince” once and for all?

RETURNING FAN FAVORITES:

Marcelino & Brittany (Las Vegas, NV)

Since Brittany and her sister learned of their mother’s theft and relapsed addiction, they have kept their mom at arms length. Brittany’s plan to take her family on a trip to Alaska – to face family and her painful past – sets them on a course that alters their future…

Michael & Sarah (Rochester, NY)

Sarah and Michael go battle for custody of their two daughters in court. Will Michael fight or agree to Sarah’s request for full custody? Will Sarah’s new boyfriend Malcolm stick around if he hears Michael is still hanging around, and is Sarah still carrying a flame for Michael?

Lacey & Shane (Virginia Beach, VI)

Lacey and Shane are expecting triplets and Shane has never even changed a diaper! He’s going to have to learn… fast. Will John’s release from jail spoil their new found happiness?

Andrea & Lamar (Los Angeles, CA)