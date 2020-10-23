Bossip Video

Tim Norman will NOT be going home ahead of his trial.

The embattled reality star who starred on OWN’s “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” recently pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death in connection with the 2016 murder of his nephew Andre Montgomery.

As previously reported he’s facing charges alongside exotic dancer, Terica Ellis, and insurance agent, Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam who are accused of helping him conspire to collect a $450K life insurance policy after Montgomery’s murder.

Norman’s defense attorney recently argued that the reality star is not a likely flight risk and should be released to stay with his mother, “Sweetie Pies” owner Ms. Robbie Montgomery who lives in the St. Louis area.

Unfortunately for Tim however, that ain’t happening.

A judge ruled this week that he will remain in prison until his trial citing the “strength of evidence against him.”

STLToday reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette Baker wrote in her order that Tim faces a possible penalty of life in prison or the death penalty if convicted, thus he has an incentive to flee if released before trial. That’s not all however, Judge Baker’s order also mentions Norman’s 1997 convictions on three criminal cases involving assault, robbery, and kidnapping and his potential to be a danger to the community.

Ms. Robbie has yet to release a formal statement on her son’s case but she previously told a local reporter that she felt “weak” and solicited prayers. She also recently shared a message on Instagram thanking fans for their support.

All the best to Ms. Robbie during these tumultuous times.