Ariana Grande finally gave fans the highly-anticipated visual for her new track, “Positions,” which seems to be the first single off of an album that she teased dropping sometime before this month is over.

At midnight on Friday, the singer released her long-awaited single along with its official video. Grande has been teasing the track every day over the past week, sharing its cover art along with a 15-second clip before actually putting it out.

positions out now 🤍 directed by dave meyers https://t.co/7dj55Wcd5O pic.twitter.com/D987RFZslo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 23, 2020

Before actually releasing the single and its accompanying video, Ariana directed fans to her official website, which displayed two sets of countdowns. One was for the “Position” drop, while the other teased a release on Friday, October 30. Fans took this as further confirmation that Ariana’s sixth studio album is right around the corner–especially because she already said on Twitter that she, “can’t wait to give u my album this month.”

The music video sees Grande in a number of positions–get it?–which includes playing the part of the President in the Oval Office (which serves as a pretty good reminder that you need to make plans to vote if you haven’t already). The singer appears to be urging her fans to head to the polls to cast their ballots too. Back in May, Grande pled with her followers to get informed and to use their “control” with voting to fight back at the Republican White House:

“a lot of things feel scary, dangerous and uncertain right now… but there are things within our control: voting, contacting lawmakers, and taking the census. the most important thing you can do right now to take the power back is become a voter and know when your next election..,” the singer tweeted.

a lot of things feel scary, dangerous and uncertain right now… but there are things within our control: voting, contacting lawmakers, and taking the census. the most important thing you can do right now to take the power back is become a voter and know when your next election.. pic.twitter.com/SGRlNlwUgE — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 29, 2020

Check out the music video for “Positions” down below: