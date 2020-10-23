Bossip Video

Ariana Grande finally gave fans the highly-anticipated visual for her new track, “Positions,” which seems to be the first single off of an album that she teased dropping sometime before this month is over.

At midnight on Friday, the singer released her long-awaited single along with its official video. Grande has been teasing the track every day over the past week, sharing its cover art along with a 15-second clip before actually putting it out.

Before actually releasing the single and its accompanying video, Ariana directed fans to her official website, which displayed two sets of countdowns. One was for the “Position” drop, while the other teased an unnamed of release on Friday, October 30. Fans took this as further confirmation that Ariana’s sixth studio album is right around the corner–especially because she already said on Twitter that she, “can’t wait to give u my album this month.”

The music video sees Grande in a number of positions–get it?–which includes playing the part of the President in the Oval office (which serves as a pretty good reminder that you need to make plans to vote, if you haven’t already).

