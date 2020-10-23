Bossip Video

We need more people to keep it this REAL!

Tiffany Haddish took on hosting duties as she filled in for Ellen this week and found out why Marlon Wayans has been passing her up in his films for years, despite auditioning. Tiffany’s history with the Wayans’ family goes back far. During the conversation, the 40-year-old funny woman recalled meeting Marlon and brother Shawn at a comedy camp she took part in during the late ’90s. Marlon remembered as they walked down memory lane, “you was loud even as a little kid.”

The conversation brought smiles to both Tiffany and Marlon, and they didn’t stop even when Tiffany asked Marlon candidly why he’s never hired her before.

“I know we friends and I know you love me. I love you. You have helped me in so many different aspects in life, gave me some great advice. But this what I want to know. I have auditioned for so many of your movies, your family. Why do I never get cast? You even made a role, ‘Tiffany Haddish type.’ I auditioned for myself! I auditioned to play me!”

Marlon laughed but kept it 100 with his longtime colleague.

“Here’s what happened. Me and my family we always say you’re funny,” he said. “As producers you hire people, you cast people. You were always funny. But you was always on 10. Sometimes you’d just be like inappropriate. It’s like a love scene and you want to sit on the actor’s lap and fart. And it’s like, ‘Tiffany, it’s not for this scene!’”

Seems like it was quality over familiarity for their family. Do you respect it?? Hit play to see it.