We all know and love Tracee Ellis Ross for her infectious smile and bubbly personality, but when it comes to a certain holiday, she’s just not feeling it.

On Thursday night, the actress appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making an in-studio appearance on a talk show for the first time in months. During her interview, they talk about the newest episode of Black-ish and the choice to make it half-animated, how much things have been different when going back to work since the pandemic, and more.

Later on in the episode, the pair also went on to discuss how Tracee feels about Halloween. Because her birthday is so close to the holiday, Tracee recalled feeling annoyed about having to get dressed up all the time to celebrate both occasions and now, she hates the day because of three simple reasons. Even though her mother, Dianna Ross, has told her to not use the word, “hate,” she stands her ground in reaaaally not liking the holiday a lot of people hold so dearly.

In addition to her fear of Halloween, the Black-ish star also spoke about why she was scared of standing too close to Jimmy at the Emmy Awards back in September. Apparently, she was scared she would contract COVID if she got too close:

“I told them I would be good standing next to you for the bit and then after I got there I was like, ‘Yeah tell Jimmy I can’t stand next to him!'” Ross explained in her classic panicked tone. “Tell him he’s gotta be six to eight feet, maybe even 10!”

Tracee was nominated for “Lead Actress” at this year’s awards show.

Check out the interview down below to see why Tracee Ellis Ross–and Jimmy Kimmel, too–has such strong feelings about Halloween