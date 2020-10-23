Bossip Video

Dez Bryant has been sidelined since 2018 after suffering a nasty Achilles injury during practice with the New Orleans Saints. The injury came before the season started, during his very first practice with the team. Before that, Dez made himself a household name with the Dallas Cowboys. The baller was in talks to receive some serious cash too from the deal. According to ESPN, Bryant signed a one-year deal worth $1.25 million that year.

The injury caused Dez to be without any actual game time since 2017. Earlier this year, the baller was spotted at the annual Roc Nation brunch, but talks of him returning to the field have been bleak. Luckily, according to TMZ, Dez could be closer to his return than we think.

Dez tried out for the Ravens back in August … and many thought it would be a perfect fit after Bryant and QB Lamar Jackson showed serious love for each other. But, Dez left the Charm City without a deal … leaving his NFL future up in the air. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says that could very well change SOON for Bryant … reporting the team has brought him back in for a workout and physical on Thursday. The report says if all goes well, the Ravens plan to add Bryant to their practice squad.

Regardless of his absence from the field, Dez is a beast, and the fact he is heading to Baltimore as another tool for Lamar Jackson could cause problems for other teams.

What do YOU think about Bryant potentially signing with the Ravens? Would it be a good move for the team?