Well, it certainly looks like Love & Hip-Hop alum/video vixen Ayisha Diaz and her baddie besties had a blast in VIP with Young M.A and DJ Drama at the same spot that Cardi partied it up with un-estranged hubby Offset.

Diaz, who looks like a whole lotta fun to party with, showered the “Ooouuuu” rapper with love while sucking on a lollipop and flirting with her frannns on another shenanigan-filled Tuesday night at Atlanta’s newest celebrity hotspot Red Martini’s.

At one point, M.A appears to hide from the camera (probably to avoid angering her hot girl harem) after enjoying drinks and good energy from party girl Ayisha who famously had a giant mural of Pop Smoke tatted on her booty cheek.

This comes weeks after M.A kicked it with Kehlani on her Apple Music 1 “Me Always Radio” where they discussed her flirty shout out to the tatted songbird on 2019’s “BIG.”

“I loved it. I loved it. I thought it was really cool, said Kehlani. I thought it was funny. I think that public reactions are just hilarious to me in general, so it was funny to see what people thought was going on or what they thought it meant, or just the timing on top of it. I don’t know, but I mean I am probably the most heavily tattooed woman in the industry, probably. So it was just, who else could you say? You know what I’m saying?”

