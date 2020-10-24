Bossip Video

As BOSSIP previously reported, Kim Kardashian will be the very first guest on the new season of David Letterman‘s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In anticipation of the premiere, the streaming giant has released a snippet of the conversation in which Kim talks about the first time she saw then-Bruce Jenner dressed in a full woman’s attire years before transitioning into Caitlyn Jenner. Let Kim tell it, it was more than a little bit of a shock to see her stepfather indulging in what had been a secret up until that point.

Kim: “I was 26 years old and my mom was out of town. I was living with them. I walked in the garage and Bruce was dressed fully as a woman with a wig, and makeup, and a dress, and heels, and clothes.”

Letterman: “And this was the first time you witnessed this?”

Kim: “Yes.”

To find out what Kim did next you should press play on the video below.

What would you do if you walked in on your mother or father dressed fully as the “opposite” sex? Would have a similar reaction as Kim and Khloe? Would you confront them immediately? Hit the comments section and let us know.