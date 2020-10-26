Bossip Video

Stop the violence.

Jayda Cheaves is sending her condolences after a strip club she was hosting turned into a deadly shootout. Three men died Sunday after bullets ring off overnight at the Dallas club, according to local ABC news reports.

Before deleting her twitter account, the instagram influencer and girlfriend to rapper Lil Baby sent her condolences to the deceased, writing “RIP to those who were injured last night. That was the absolute scariest shit ever. I am literally still in shock rn.”

The shooting that was partially caught on video, happened around 2:30 am, early Sunday.

When help finally arrived the scene, police said they found Darry Wayne Nellums Jr., 26, dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Officials said they also found Demarion Marquis Glasco, 27, and Tavion Ellis Rice, 29, who had been shot. First responders took both injured men to a local hospital, where they later died.

*Trigger warning* video of the incident exists HERE from a partygoer who livestreamed that night.

After graphic video from the aftermath of the club shooting circulated, people left foul comments blaming Jayda for the incident. Before removing her account from Twitter, the mom wrote to a critic:

My life was at risk just like everybody in that club. That could’ve been me or any of my ppl. You sound crazy. This is a serious moment and you trying to make it about me.

So far, police are still investigating who and why the shooting took place. RIP to the victims.