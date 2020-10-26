Bossip Video

Finally, the moment all Desus & Mero fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: the pair has their own collaboration with Timberland on the way.

On Sunday, Desus and Mero both posted tweets announcing the upcoming endeavor, letting the Bodega Hive know their signature Timberland boots will be dropping sometime in November 2020. This comes after much speculation from fans after some teasers last week, when the Bronx natives both happened to tweet Timberland within 5 minutes of each other, leading the brand account to reply with some loaded eye emojis.

Now, the duo is using those tweets as the perfect example of “how it started vs. how its going,” though it really started decades ago, with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero rocking Timbs for their entire lives before finally working with the brand this year.

how it started: how its going: pic.twitter.com/9WhAtw6jLj — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 26, 2020

Not much information is available about the upcoming collab between the New York Times Best Selling Authors and the storied boot brand, but this partnership is years in the making. While Desus and Mero have released some dope collaborations in their time–like a recent run with Odd Fellows Ice Cream Co for their own, signature flavors–this one undoubtedly makes the most sense.

Since they started their podcast, Bodega Boys, in 2015, the comedy duo has become synonymous with all things New York City which, of course, includes Timbs. Hopefully, we get to see a sneak peek at what the boots look like soon.

Congratulations to Desus & Mero on such a big move. We love to see it!