F**k Donald Trump and everybody who loves him.

Before we get into this story, we just need to say that the election is in 8 days and we need each and every one of you to vote. Not just to get 53% of white women’s president out of office but to take control of the Senate that will give Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the legislative power to really affect the change we want to see.

Now back to your regularly scheduled program.

Arizona Cardinals woke-a$$ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is no fan of MAGA and he’s not shy to let it be known. According to TMZ, while on his way to the stadium yesterday in his fancy new Ferrari, the 28-year-old “allegedly” swerved through a pro-Trump parade and shot two birds at the salty band of bootlickers. One such bootlicker uploaded a photo of DeAndre expressing himself in a positive manner to Twitter saying:

My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident. You’re a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you out people at risk today.

@DeAndreHopkins My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident. You're a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you out people at risk today. @espn @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/7tAuuyM5Or — Richard Williams (@rwilliams254) October 25, 2020

They’ll be aight.

Neither the Cardinals nor Hopkins has addressed the incident and we’d be surprised if they do. Last thing the Cardinals want is to make a stink and put this story on the Tweeter-in-Chief’s radar.