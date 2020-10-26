Bossip Video

C-Murder is ready to give Monica good sex and commitment? Seems like it.

Earlier this summer, Monica took on the personal challenge to get her longtime love C-Murder free from a life sentence in Federal prison, launching her #FreeCoreyMiller campaign. Now the rapper is publicly promising to give his love the world when he is released.

40-year-old Monica celebrated her milestone birthday yesterday when C-Murder vowed to give her everything she deserved in an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday Moses @monicadenise I hope your earth day was beautiful. this is the last one before I touchdown you will get everything you deserve . keep being the woman and warrior you are love you Cee.”

Back in March, “Goonica” gave her dear C-Murder a heartfelt birthday shout out too, so looks like he’s returning the favor. Dressed up in full camo gear, The “Boy Is Mine” singer let her boo know she was thinking about him on his special day. She even shared a few throwback pictures of the two together.

“It’s a real soldier’s day… So the camo was more than intentional … Happy Birthday @cmurder …”, captioned the photo. Monica continued to gush about C-Murder’s nurturing personality and character.

“I pray the next one you will spend free with your daughters! Gods Got it ! Not many know the man you are, so solid, took care of many that don’t even pay you a visit! I watched you pay college tuitions , pay for weddings, buy them homes & cars all while traveling them around the world , teaching us all right from wrong & what to stand on and why to stand on it ! Know the good you’ve done was not in vain …”

Previously, Monica and Corey Miller’s brother Master P bumped heads over her returned interest in his life. Last year, the singer divorced husband Shannon Brown after 9 years married and raising 3 children together. Their youngest daughter, Laiyah is 7-years-old.

In 2019, on the brink of their divorce, Monica released her song “Commitment” where she outlined exactly what she wanted in a relationship. Maybe that will be coming soon when C-Murder comes home?