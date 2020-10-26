Bossip Video

How’s that for a birthday bawwwwdy?!

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 30, 2018

Source: BG017/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday last week and the reality tv star/ entrepreneur is making it clear she will keep flossing that bawwwwdy right into her fourth decade. On Monday Kim took to Instagram to share several slides of herself in a khaki-colored teeny tiny thong bikini, complemented by sunglasses and a burgundy headscarf. “This is 40,” her captioned declared.

This is 40!

Kim showed off her curves from four different angles. Somebody definitely has NOT been packing on any quarantine pounds.

Her post on Monday followed a previous post last week where she shared the news that her mom and sisters threw her an epic surprise party with the help of Mindy Weiss. The family recreated all of Kim’s special birthdays, showcasing scenes from her first birthday, second birthday, then fourth birthday, as well as her 10th birthday party, where her sisters did a special dance they did for her 30 years ago! Other monumental birthdays they recreated included her Sweet 16 and the Tao style parties from her 30’s. Pretty cool right?

All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.

And of course, she wouldn’t be Kim Kardashian West if she wasn’t making a profit on her special day. Kim also dropped a KKW Beauty Opalescent Collection in honor of her birthday – with a 40% discount. She offered the same discount off her favorite must-haves at both KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance as well.

Kim Kardashian is going into her 40’s with so much to celebrate too. With a net worth of over 900 million according to Forbes, her burgeoning beauty brand is growing rapidly. The Kardashian clan announced last month that they would be ending their iconic reality TV series after 20 seasons, but we are sure that the road doesn’t stop here for Kim.

She’s currently building on her social activism and law career. The mega-star is set to appear on season three of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest” to reveal more about her social justice and prison reform plans.

Sounds like Kim celebrated her 40th to the fullest. How would you want your 40th to be celebrated?

