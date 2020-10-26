Bossip Video

Robyn Dixon has a sense of humor.

The Real Housewife of Potomac KNOWS you hated that super-synthetic, super-flammable coiffure that she wore on the show’s latest episode and she’s offering a response. The housewife posted her haphazard burgundy bundles on Instagram on October 25, and captioned it; “I heard y’all hate my wig.”

“Yes, this one ain’t it, I know,” she later commented beneath a second photo from the event featuring herself, Gizelle, and Ashely.

Mind you, Gizelle and Ashley both balked at Robyn’s new ‘do when she popped up at Dr. Wendy Osefo’s event with the interesting choice atop her scalp.

“I didn’t know who you were,” said Gizelle. “Hello, my name is Ashley,” said Ashley Darby facetiously introducing herself to the wayward wigged Robyn.

Later Candiace Dillard also relentlessly roasted Robyn in her Real Housewives of Potomac confessional in the spirit of “fun shade.”

“Is she hiding from the IRS?! Girl, just pay the taxes,” said Candiace poking fun at Robyn’s admitted $90,000 tax debt. “Burn that, and it will probably melt because I’m sure it’s synthetic.”

Karen Huger also added that the wig is “not a good look” and Gizelle Bryant added that the hair is “not to be repeated.”

The edit of the ladies collectively dragging Robyn’s wig… another reason why Potomac is THE moment! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/gb0U0FQhBw — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) October 26, 2020

Social media hated the hair just as much as the ladies on the show and dubbed it “horrible” while dropping jokes.

Robyn’s Face ID with that horrible red wig #RHOP pic.twitter.com/OvR5541RKY — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) October 26, 2020

I am going to serve Robyn’s wig a court summons for second degree assault on my eyes. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/iQcRTI35my — Darla Darling (@HiLittleDarling) October 26, 2020

Robyn previously switched up her look this season while role-playing with her hubby Juan Dixon. She dubbed herself Tatiana while wearing some extra-lengthy black tresses.

Was Robyn Dixon’s burgundy Real Housewives of Potomac wig REALLY that bad?

That’s a rhetorical question, yes it was. We’re glad this lovely lady’s back to her chic short cut.