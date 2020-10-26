Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. has been one the best weapons the Cleveland Browns have had on on their team since they acquired him in a trade from the New York Giants. While speculation has run rampant over the past few months that he is wanting out of the organization, neither side has publicly addressed the issue. Unfortunately, yesterday, Odell ended up suffering an injury on the second play of the game after QB Baker Mayfield threw an interception. While chasing down the defender after the interception, OBJ ended up on the ground in pain and was taken off the field.

Many thought he sustained a serious injury, but at the time, no immediate update was given. This morning, Odell confirmed everyone’s worst fear: he tore his ACL in his left knee.

Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

Odell will be out for the rest of the season, leaving the Browns missing his world class talent. According to reports from ESPN and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, the team may need more than just a few people to even simulate what OBJ meant to the team on the field.

“You never replace a player of Odell’s caliber with one player. It’s going to take multiple guys,” Stefanski added. “That’s the challenge we have and I think our guys will be up to the challenge.”

Odell’s injury is a loss for everyone involved but hopefully, he has a speedy recovery and we see him back on the field in due time.