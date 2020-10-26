Bossip Video

Attention true crime fans, there’s a forthcoming docuseries that details the shocking death of an aspiring film producer whose life was tragically cut short.

Bounce recently released the teaser trailer of their all-new original true crime special Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery.

Dying To Be Famous is an investigative documentary series that follows the extraordinary true story of the mysterious death, and likely murder, of Ryan Singleton, a young African American male, and aspiring film producer, who, after setting out to pursue fame and fortune in Hollywood with two of his friends, ended up dead in California’s Mojave Desert, his body dumped, mutilated and missing all vital organs.

Below is a preview that details Ryan Singleton’s tragic story.

The all-new original true crime special Dying To Be Famous: The Ryan Singleton Mystery premieres Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 9:00pm.

