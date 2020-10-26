Bossip Video

If You’re Eating This, It’s Too Late…

Listen, we all know that Aubrey Graham is from Canada and they do things a bit differently than we may do them here in the states. That said, there is NO excuse for Drake having raisins in his mac & cheese. Rest in peace to Chadwick Boseman who infamously called out a Karen for putting raisins in the potato salad on SNL. Nothing was the same for raisins ever again.

The birthday boy held a very swanky dinner to celebrate More Life and as videos and photos of the menu began to emerge online, the eagle-eyed internet spied the menu mea culpa and went IN expressing their Views on the matter.

@Drake, you and whoever catered your party got some explaining to do homie. WHO DEADASS PUTS RAISINS IN MAC & CHEESE? pic.twitter.com/9oM33SWSAq — Cordell Taylor (@ImCordellTaylor) October 25, 2020

We know that Drake is a lot of people’s fave so it must sting like a Scorpion to have to slander him but he cannot, we repeat, CANNOT be given a pass for this. Doesn’t matter if he didn’t make this specific request of the chef. It’s still his fault. Although, we can definitely imagine a scenario in which the chef is preparing the food and takes a lil’ creative liberty. Self-assuredly saying to him or herself, “Here go some raisins in your mac & cheese, Drake. Thank Me Later.”

Whatever the case, this is an egregious violation of everything sacred and holy about food and it’s So Far Gone from what is reasonable that we simply cannot abide.

Drake is eating Mac and cheese with sun dried tomato, raisins, capers and parsley. I don’t ever wanna be that rich — micia (@DeMiciaValon) October 25, 2020

Take Care, Aubrey. Take Care.