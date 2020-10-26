Jamie Foxx is sharing some sad news.
The actor has announced that his sister, Deondra Dixon, has passed away. She was 36. Jamie announced her passing Monday with a black and white photo of himself and his sibling.
“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…,” wrote Jamie on Instagram. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…”
He also noted that his little sister often stole the show with her dance moves that were the envy of celebs like Chris Brown and revealed that she was the Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.
“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… ,” he continued, before joking, “Even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…”
[…[
Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔”
In Dixon’s bio on the Global Down Syndrome Foundation website, she relished in her full life that included performing those special dance moves across the country by her big brother’s side. The ambassador’s bio also notes that she competed in the Special Olympics for nine years.
“My brother has given me a chance to do some special things,” Dixon wrote. “I danced in his video “Blame It.” I’ve danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I’ve danced at the Grammy’s!”
R.I.P. Deondra Dixon.
Our sincere condolences to Jamie Foxx and his family.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.