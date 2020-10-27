Bossip Video

Iggy doesn’t want anyone mincing her words.

Iggy Azalea is clarifying a statement she made that lead fans to think her baby daddy, rapper Playboi Carti, wasn’t actively helping raise their son. The co-parents are no longer in a romantic relationship, according to Iggy who said she’d rather be alone.

“Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my son’s father isn’t part of his life, but I’ve noticed a lot of people took it that way, so I wanted to clear the air, “Onyx is so loved by his dad and has always had both parents in his life from day one.”

Iggy later added:

“What I mean last night was that I’m raising my son alone and I’m not in a relationship.”

Originally, Iggy vented about her relationship, hinting there was an issue with loyalty in her relationship with her ex. She eventually added clues that Carti was allegedly lying to her, something she wouldn’t tolerate.

“You lost a real 1. People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?”

Playboi Carti has not commented about their break up publicly.