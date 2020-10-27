Bossip Video

The comic book acting space is getting a major redo in its women characters, both on the big screen and on TV. In The Batman, Zoe Kravitz will portray the first black Catwoman and in Season 2 of CW’s Batwoman, Javicia Leslie will portray the first black Batwoman. Obviously, it’s huge for young black women everywhere to grow up with two black women in main comic character roles on TV and the big screen, which is unlike any previous generations.

When the first look at Javicia’s Batwoman hit the internet, people went crazy over every single detail. The best part of Javicia’s portrayal of Batwoman is that it allows her to add her own style to the character, according to Hello Beautiful.

The costume, which is a collaboration between executive producer Caroline Dries and costume designer Maya Mani, is the perfect combination of Leslie’s portrayal of the iconic figure. “I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” said Leslie in a press release for the images. “It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Take a look at Javicia’s portrayal of Batwoman in all her curly glory below!

Shortly after the stunning reveal, Javicia took to her Instagram to share her excitement with fans, writing in the comments:

“Thank you so so much! Your words have definitely made me tear up… constantly reminding me that so many little ones will have someone that looks like them wearing the Batsuit. I’m thankful that my art can make an impact and be apart of this journey!”

History is right! We can’t wait to see Javicia Leslie crush it as Batwoman. The new season will premiere in January of 2021. Will you be watching it too?