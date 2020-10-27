Bossip Video

There’s exciting #BlackGirlMagic news to share.

Urban One today announced that veteran television executive Michelle L. Rice has been named President of TV One and CLEO TV. Since February 2018, Rice has served as General Manager with full management oversight of TV One, the general entertainment network serving a diverse audience of adult Black viewers, and spearheaded the 2019 launch of CLEO TV, an aspirational cable network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color.

President and CEO of Urban One, Alfred Liggins, is ecstatic about Michelle L. Rice’s elevation as well as Urban One Founder and Chairperson, Cathy Hughes.

“Michelle’s dynamic leadership has strengthened network partnerships, developed strategic alliances, and expanded distribution for both TV One and CLEO TV. All of which has uniquely positioned our networks to navigate the changing broadcast environment and catapult them to even greater success in the future,” said Alfred Liggins, President and CEO of Urban One.

Rice also released a statement on her new position championing the black excellence of TV One and CLEO TV.

“It has been a tremendous honor to work with such an exceptionally talented team and group of leaders who continue to transform and grow the business every day, even in the face of the most challenging circumstances presented to us this year. I’m incredibly excited about the future of both TV One and CLEO TV,” said Rice. “I am grateful for this recognition and the opportunity to continue building the TV One and CLEO TV brands. I appreciate the unwavering support and confidence in my leadership from Alfred Liggins and Urban One Founder and Chairperson, Cathy Hughes.”

Prior to her position as President Rice was one of the inaugural TV One employees, hired as the Vice President, Distribution Strategy, and Operations. She was promoted to Senior Vice President and held the role of Executive Vice President, Content Distribution and Marketing until she was promoted to General Manager.

She’s successfully navigated and led the organization through a multitude of business and operational challenges since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. TV One has expanded its existing relationship with AT&T to include the upcoming launch of CLEO TV across DIRECT TV, AT&T TV, and AT&T NOW and with Philo TV, resulting in TV One’s first vMVPD distribution deal under her leadership.

Congrats to Michelle Rice!