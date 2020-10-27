Cari Champion And Jemele Hill “Red Table Talk” About Mean Girls, Survival Over Sisterhood And Toxic Female Friendship [VIDEO]

We often say that black women are the most disrespected and least protected people on the planet — so why do some black women go so hard against other sisters?

Protect Black Women. It’s become an anthem this year, but the new episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch today, Tuesday, Oct. 27at 9am PT / 12pm ET will bring former rivals and sports journalists Jemele Hill and Cari Champion to the table with Jada, Willow and Gammy to discuss why women are mean to each other. The ladies currently have a VICE show, “Stick To Sports” but at one point in time, other people pitted them against one another when Champion won a coveted seat as co-host of “First Take” over Jemele Hill, who was an ESPN veteran at the time. Instead of hating one another, Hill took the first step and reached out to Champion to forge a friendship. During the revealing 32 minute conversation, the ladies discuss why Black women often don’t support each other, and how difficult mother-daughter relationships can lead to toxic female friendships. Plus, Jada shares her own story about being betrayed by a former female friend.

