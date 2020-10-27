Bossip Video

Sterling K. Brown wants to make sure the millions of people who follow him vote on November 3, and he’s determined to do anything he can to get their attention.

Earlier this week, the actor called into The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to have a conversation with the host about everything he’s been up to these days. Of course, that includes how he has been occupying his time while being quarantined, which is when he explains that ping-pong is the best quarantine sport ever. Obviously, as November approaches, the conversation also includes his efforts to get all of his fans–and anyone else listening–to vote.

During their conversation, Sterling lets Jimmy know that he’s willing to do almost anything to get more people to vote, which is what causes the actor to talk about using his abs to persuade people to exercise their civic duty. Plus, luckily for die-hard fans of the series, Brown goes on to talk about how This Is Us shines a light on the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement in the upcoming season.

Check out Sterling K Brown’s interview on The Tonight Show down below to hear everything the star has to say.