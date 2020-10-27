Bossip Video

Over the past few weeks, Ice Cube has been at the receiving end of some extreme slander for working with Donald Trump and his campaign. While he maintains he was trying to help black people and the Internet argues back and forth, more details keep emerging.

After it was announced he “helped” Trump’s administration with a plan for Black America, details leaked revealing he was trying to keep the meeting as quiet as possible. In the bigger picture, Ice Cube set himself up to be a pawn in the MAGA marketing scheme–and a few weeks before the election, no less. The rapper even went as far as calling out Democrats and Joe Biden for allegedly turning him and his plan away.

Recently, U.S. House Representative Cedric Richmond opened up about Cube’s accusation on SirusXM and revealed that Cube’s side of the story is untrue.

“I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy. I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it,” Richmond said in an interview with Joe Madison. “Our plan is very thorough. I won’t say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done.” “It’s not as comprehensive as our plan. And so that’s what we told him, and the offer to stay engaged was not, ‘we’ll talk to you after the election,’” he said. “It went like this: ‘Here’s my cell number, anything else you want to talk about on this plan or anything you think, you know, we need to talk about further, just pick up the phone and call.”

It seems “Ice Cube wanted the credit but didn’t want to do the work” is essentially the story the campaign is sticking behind. Meanwhile, they had a plan with action items and work already underway, but were willing to incorporate his plan if Cube reached out after doing his research on actionable items.