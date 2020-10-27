Bossip Video

LeBron James has been the king of multitasking throughout all of 2020.

While chasing his latest NBA championship, he created a new voter’s rights group and kept it going while playing in Orlando in the NBA bubble. While in Florida, LeBron’s new group also paid the fines of several felons who couldn’t vote due to past due fines, taking back their ability to exercise their right to vote in this year’s election.

Now that the King is out of the confines of the bubble, he’s turning up the heat with his off-court accomplishments. Uninterrupted announced that LeBron and his business partner, Maverick Carter, will be sitting down with Barack Obama for a special episode of The Shop this Friday. LeBron and Obama have always been friends and maintained their friendship since Obama left the White House. It seems like this conversation on Friday will be two old friends catching up–especially with Obama being the first to talk to James post-championship.

Of course, the main reason for the sit down is to discuss the upcoming election and make sure everyone gets out to vote. Obama and LeBron both have endured personal attacks from this administration and have seen the devastating impact on America since the 2016 election, just like us. Make sure you tune in Friday at 9PM on HBO.