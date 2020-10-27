Bossip Video

A Real Housewife of Potomac was recently asked about Cynthia Bailey’s beautiful (but enormous) wedding that raised eyebrows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gizelle Bryant was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday alongside her costar Ashley Darby and she spoke on a number of topics. Things got especially interesting however when she was asked about Cynthia’s nuptials that reportedly included 250 guests, RHOA bridesmaids, and the new Mrs. Mike Hill looking stunning.

During the show, host Andy Cohen asked Gizelle who attended and adhered to the all-black dress code, what went down at the nuptials that weren’t filmed by Bravo cameras.

Gizelle admitted that she was a bit uncomfy at the large gathering that turned to “chaos” when food and drinks came out…

“I was very nervous too in the beginning,” said Gizelle. “When it first started absolutely everybody had either a shield or a mask on but then people started eating and drinking and that’s when it was chaos a little bit.”

and noted that former RHOA star/Cynthia’s bridesmaid Eva Marcille was best dressed apparently even despite that “controversy causing” updo.

“Eva, I know she’s she’s gone from us now but Eva looked like—the hair up top, the WHOLE thing!” said Gizelle. “And andy when she came down the aisle that was like a runway walk like you ain’t never seen.”

But when Andy asked Gizelle who gave the “best toast” at the reception, Gizelle let it slip that she missed the toast because people were taking off their face-coverings. That apparently made her feel “nervous” and she left to go see her reconciled boo Pastor Jamal Bryant at a hotel.

“I actually left before the toast happened, I left because people started taking their masks off,” said Gizelle. “I just felt very nervous, so I had to go back to my hotel room and do some things.”

I meannnnnnn, can you blame her for being just a tad nervous while at such a large gathering?

Watch Gizelle talk Cynthia Bailey’s wedding below.