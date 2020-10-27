Must be nice!

Kim Kardashian West took to social media today to reveal her birthday celebration included a fly out to a private island. The reality star shared a series of photos of the trip along with a caption revealing how her milestone birthday has made her truly appreciate how blessed she is, especially because she recognizes what a luxury it is to be able to travel during these times. She closed out by admitting that she leads a very privileged life!

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Sources for TMZ say Kim flew 40 of her closest friends and family on a Boeing 777 to the private isle, where they were handed keys to their own private villas on the beach. Some of the invited guests included family members Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott and Mason Disick, as well as Corey Gamble, La La Anthony, Tristan Thompson and fellow NBA baller Devin Booker. Kanye wasn’t able to be there for Kim’s actual birthday but he did pull up on the vacation in the last few days.

TMZ sources also say Kim picked out an island where there haven’t been any documented COVID cases and guests were asked to quarantine for 2 weeks before the trip and get multiple tests. In addition to private beachfront villas, the sources say Kim gifted her guests up with Skims pajamas, KKW Beauty products, GoPro’s, waterproof disposable cameras and lots of other island essentials.

TMZ sources say the partygoers spent the entire week dancing, whale watching, swimming in lagoons, kayaking, snorkeling, playing volleyball and enjoying outdoor dinners right on the sand, and for her birthday Kim even treated everyone to a private screening of “This is 40” on the beach. Kim wasn’t the only one surprising her loved ones, she was also surprised with an hour long video tribute featuring messages from her four kids, old childhood friends, family members, work associates and celebrity pals including Cher, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

