Who pissed off Tiffany Haddish?

“Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish is fed up with a handful of her ex lovers. In her own words via Instagram Stories, Tiffany told her exes she does not want to have anything to do with them, writing:

“THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXES. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES. I am so sick of my ex F**k Boys and yes YOU still a f**kboy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f**k when it was over, Boy. Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend. Plus you got a whole women and Babies on they way and we been done for years.”

Tiffany wasn’t done blasting whichever ex ticked her off. Apparently the culprit was asking her for money?

“But you want a windfall of money, and want me to make that wind go? Huh hahahaha if I thought that would remove you from my entire life I would. Just act like I never said I love you. Cause who I was loving wasn’t the real you. When the real showed up I was disappointed and disgusted, so please go away forever. PEACE AND HAPPINESS BE UPON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY”

Previously, Tiffany was married to and divorced William Stewart twice. She filed for divorce in Los Angeles County, California, in 2011 and again in 2013 after 5 years legally together.