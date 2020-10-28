Last night’s 15th Annual BET Hip-Hop Awards was an enjoyable virtual affair hosted by hilarious trio Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly & Chico Bean of the 85 South show and Wild ‘N Out who brought refreshing energy and endless laughs to the star-studded spectacle.

The leopard spotted City Girls won the night with their screen-sizzling performance of “P— Talk” and “Jobs” that may or may not have made us twerk in our living room.

Other performers included Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Big Sean & Jhené Aiko, Quavo, Mulatto, Ty Dolla $ign, Tobe Nwigwe, Burna Boy and Chris Martin.

And yes, Flo Milli, Polo G, Chika, Jack Harlow, Flawless Real Talk, Rapsody, Deante’ Hitchcock, Brandy, Teyana Taylor, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Koffee, Shenseea and Skip Marley killed the rewind-worthy cyphers.

Check out Brandy's verse during her cypher at the #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/JA9bdbWY7X — BRANDY LEGION (@BrandyLegion) October 28, 2020

Hot Girl hero Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards–Hip-Hop artist of the year, Best Collaboration (For “Savage” with Beyonce) and Hustler of the Year.

We even heard from Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris who mused about HBCUs ahead of 2 Chainz’s performance of “Money Maker” with Lil Wayne.

“As a proud HBCU alum, a graduate of Howard University … I know there is nowhere like an HBCU campus to fully appreciate the power the dignity and the diversity of the voices in our country,” she said. “It’s where so many of us go to strengthen our voices, to pursue our dreams, and explore our roles in our fight for justice. As a country, we face enormous challenges. And now more than ever, we need Black scientists and engineers and doctors and teachers and public servants to help us build the shared future we all deserve. … Let’s lift up our voices for a better future.”

What was your fave moment of the Awards? Tell us in the comments and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets on the flip.