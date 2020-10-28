Bossip Video

There’s reportedly a new “Basketball Wife” in town and she’s got ties to an ex-Kardashian hubby. Liza Morales, Lamar Odom’s ex-wife previously of TLC’s “Starter Wives” fame, is reportedly joining the new season of #BBWLA.

TheBlast reports that Liza will be part of the show alongside Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Kristen Scott, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams. Ogom “OG” Chijindu will also reportedly be filming next season despite her still facing a pending libel lawsuit from Evelyn.

Filming is picking up for the series that was reportedly paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly things will be noticeably different this year with cast and crew confined to a bubble for filming. TheBlast reports that the cast will be holed up in two separate houses during production and will not be allowed to leave the bubble so that means no traveling for a cast trip.

So far Liza’s ex, who allegedly was opposed to her appearance on “Starter Wives”, has yet to speak on her reported “Basketball Wives” casting. Liza, however, reportedly has lots to say.

In Liza’s Instagram stories she’s been seemingly sending shade, not only to Lamar but to his fiancée Sabrina Parr. It’s unclear exactly who the basketball wife is talking about but it sounds like she thinks Sabrina’s been captioning Lamar’s Instagram pics for him. She also added that her son with Lamar, LJ, needs money for college tuition.

“Having convos on the gram with yourself? People that know him, know he doesn’t talk like that. Let’s get to the real…where is LJ’s college money? We have been asking for it [..] Ahh baby doll I am willing to be the best possible man for our family. Hmmm…should I say it…Take the trash out.”

Not messy at all.

Back in 2013, Liza released a letter detailing how she found out Lamar was marrying Khloe Kardashian after only four weeks of dating.

“I don’t think I’ll forget the tight knot I felt in the pit of my stomach the morning I received the text message with three simple words on the screen. It read “I’m getting married” and it was from the man I’d spent more than 10 years of my life with,” wrote Liza in the letter obtained by TheDailyBeast. “Years that included us getting engaged in 2000 and becoming parents to one daughter and two sons. Yet not long after our separation Lamar Odom was getting married to Khloe Kardashian, a woman he’d met four weeks before. How could the man who’d constantly given me reason after reason for why we couldn’t get married just yet now be ready to tie the knot so quickly? There aren’t words to explain how I felt that day.”

What do YOU think about Liza Morales joining the cast of Basketball Wives—will YOU be watching???