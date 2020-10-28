Bossip Video

Former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick is teaming up with Emmy Award winner Ava Duvernay to create a limited series for Netflix totled, Colin In Black & White.

The Netflix original will be written and executive produced by Michael Starrbury alongside Ava and Kaepernick, who will serve as the narrator of the film. The series will have six episodes and will take a deep dive into Colin’s life. The show will also showcase his life as a black teen growing up with a white adopted family and showcase his journey to becoming an NFL quarterback. The show will also highlight the experiences in his life that led to him becoming an activist. It will essentially shatter the narrative of him only kneeling or speaking up for any reason that isn’t completely genuine.

Now, news broke that actor Jaden Michael has officially been cast to play the younger Kaepernick. Jaden will showcase Colin in his highschool QB years. Jaden most recently starred in the lead role for the comedy Vampires vs. The Bronx, with previous credits including Wonderstruck, The Get Down and Custody.

Netflix has yet to announce a date for the project, but that should change as filming gets underway.