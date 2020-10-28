Bossip Video

Travis Scott narrates the first Sony Playstation 5 commercial as the companies New Strategic Creative Partner.

This year has proven to be a busy year for Travis Scott businesswise. While many are sidelined due to the pandemic Travis is securing deal after deal. From his Fortnite concert to his McDonald’s meal each time we think he can’t top the previous deal he does. As we wondered how he would possibly top his Mcdonald’s collaboration Travis and Sony announced he is the new Strategic Creative Partner for Playstation. This is huge as Sony is gearing up to release its high anticipated next-gen console the Playstation 5.

Right now there isn’t anyone cooler to the youth than Travis, when it comes to a perfect fit for pushing product to public he’s the goto person.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team,” Scott said of the collaboration. “Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!”

More than likely we will see Playstation and Cactus Jack merchandise as Travis teased Nike branded Playstation sneakers designed by him. As the PS5 heads to consumers, Travis Scott narrates the first launch commercial which you can watch below.