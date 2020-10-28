Bossip Video

President Barack Obama has completely lost his filter. For the past 3.75 years, the 44th POTUS has remained pretty quiet or at the very least measured when it comes to directly criticizing the sitting president of 53% of white women but that’s over now. As one of Barry’s former staff members told an MSNBC analyst, “the bear is off the leash”. Just last Wednesday, (Oct 21.) Obama slammed Trump during the Biden-Harris campaign trail stop in Philadelphia, expressing his frustration with the Cheetoh in Chief and his handling of the coronavirus.

“I never thought Donald Trump would embrace my vision or continue my policies, but I did hope for the sake of the country, that he might show some interest in taking the job seriously,” said the former president last week. “But it hasn’t happened. He hasn’t showed any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself and his friends.”

Barry touched down in Orlando, Florida yesterday to speak to a large socially-distant crowd essentially about how Donald Trump ain’t s#!t and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are THE s#!t. This wasn’t the Barry-O of 2008-2016, this was a free-wheeling Barry-O. This Barry-O had all the jokes, sarcasm, and cold hard facts to terrorize the mental space of his successor. In fact, said successor was so triggered by Barry’s speech that he live-tweeted some snowflake reactions.

Now @FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won. Also, I PREPAID many Millions of Dollars in Taxes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

Him wiwwle feewings is hutted. Awwww. If you haven’t had the time to watch this unfettered version of Barack Obama speak over the past couple of weeks then we highly suggest that you take the 40 minutes (or at least 20 minutes) and watch our President annihilate the lies, deceit, and shady shenanigans of the most worthless man to ever set foot in the Oval Office.

It’s absolutely delicious.

Finger. Lickin’. Good.