Last night, BET hosted their annual Hip Hop Awards and even without an audience in attendance, they pulled off a great show. The NIGHT had eye-catching performances from Mulatto, Gucci Mane, City Girls, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, and so many more. The cyphers this year were top tier with Deantè Hitchcock stealing the show and getting all the praise on social media.

We have to give props to Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor and H.E.R who completely rocked it during their cypher too. The girls teamed up to deliver some powerful bars over Brandy’s 90s classic “I Wanna Be Down.”

DaBaby led the nominations with 12 chances to take home an award, but somehow left winning zero. Luckily, he isn’t too worried about it, according to his social media.

Vice-Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris even stopped in for a quick second to address the Tuesday election and remind everyone to VOTE! As for the winners here is the complete list:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

FUTURE FEATURING DRAKE – “LIFE IS GOOD”

BEST COLLABORATION

MEGAN THEE STALLION FEATURING BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”

BEST DUO OR GROUP

CHRIS BROWN AND YOUNG THUG

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

TRAVIS SCOTT

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

RAPSODY

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HIT-BOY

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SONG OF THE YEAR

RODDY RICCH – “THE BOX” (PRODUCED BY 30 ROCK & DATBOISQUEEZE)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RODDY RICCH – “PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL”

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

POP SMOKE

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

MEGAN THEE STALLION

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

BEYONCÉ – “SAVAGE (REMIX)”

IMPACT TRACK

LIL BABY – “THE BIGGER PICTURE”

DJ OF THE YEAR

D-NICE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

STORMZY (UK)

Check out some of the best moments from the night down below: