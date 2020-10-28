“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Grab The Tissues — Maurice And Jessica Make Wedding Plans! [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! Wednesday is a great day for lovers and we don’t know about y’all but some of our favorite lovers to watch are on “Love After Lockup”!

It’s no secret that “Love After Lockup” might be our guiltiest reality tv pleasure and a brand new episode is coming our way this Friday. Fortunately you don’t have to wait two days to see an exclusive clip for this week’s episode. We’re the plug and we’ve got you covered. On the new episode airing Friday, expectant parents Jessica and Maurice are touring a wedding venue when he gives her a sweet surprise. Check out the clip below:

This literally might be the sweetest thing we’ve ever seen in ALL of the seasons of “Love After Lockup”. What did you think about that wedding venue AND that proposal? Who do you think is luckier — Jessica for landing such a sweet hubby or Maurice for finding a woman who holds him down so unconditionally?

Here’s what else to expect on this episode:

Destinie’s court date leaves her in tears. Maurice’s bold move stuns Jessica. Kristianna’s fugitive status puts her whole family at risk. The road to the DMV is paved with Heather’s fury. Quaylon explores his options -– without Shavel.

A new episode of “Love After Lockup” airs Friday at 9/8 cst on WeTV. Will you be watching?