Khloe Kardashian is the latest celebrity to reveal she had COVID-19 earlier this year.

Just like Khloe, Kevin Hart and other celebrities decided to wait until months later to admit their positive diagnoses, many citing they didn’t want to be blamed for taking attention from other causes or accused of wanting attention. The news of Khloe contracting Coronavirus was revealed in a clip for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the clip, momager Kris Jenner is seen stressed out, discussing her efforts to get Khole the best doctors she can find. This is rather difficult, as it seems Khloe had the virus when little was known about it and doctors were overwhelmed by the pandemic. The clip also shows Kim Kardashian nervously awaiting confirmation Khloe was positive.

“I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And, that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Kim recently opened up about her experience taking care of Kanye West when he contracted COVID-19. On The Joe Rogan Experience, Kanye admitted he only had mild symptoms. Khloe’s situation seemed vastly different as she was vomiting, shaking, and had hot and cold flashes. She said she also had terrible headaches and chest burns from all the coughing.