Episode 1 – “Welcome to Chicago”
Facing a growing chorus of activists, incumbent Rahm Emanuel must choose whether to run for reelection against a large and diverse field of candidates in the most contested mayor’s race in Chicago history. How large is the race? A whopping 21 candidates throw in their hat to be the Windy City’s next Mayor. Mayor Rahm Emmanuel’s decision hits “like an earthquake” and is influenced by the beginning of the high-profile trial for the murder of Laquan McDonald by a white police officer. The episode also explores Chicagoans dealing with the city’s unofficial rep as the nation’s murder capital.
Episode 2 – “Blood Sport”
The Laquan McDonald trial unfolds and dominates media attention. With Rahm Emanuel now out of the race, mayoral candidates submit their petitions to replace him. They must navigate the highly politicized and contentious petition challenge process to make the ballot. Chicago is famous for its rough-and-tumble politics that is considered a “blood sport.” mayoral candidates are; Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown, state Rep. LaShawn Ford, former U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley, City Hall veteran and attorney Gery Chico, former Chicago police Superintendent Garry McCarthy, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot, businessman Willie Wilson, former Ald. Bob Fioretti, tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin, Southwest Side attorney Jerry Joyce, activist Ja’Mal Green, Austin Chamber of Commerce Director Amara Enyia, and attorney John Kozlar.
Episode 3 – “With All Due Respect to the Candidate”
During a bitterly cold Chicago winter, the petition process results in a mayoral ballot with a record 14 candidates. A historic verdict is reached in the Laquan McDonald murder trial, and the longest-tenured city alderman in Chicago history is federally indicted on corruption charges. You’ll also get up and close and personal with the woman who (*spoiler*) won the Mayoral race, Chicago’s current Mayor Lori Lightfoot, as she’s profiled at home and discusses aldermanic corruption.
Episode 4 – “If You Want to Break the Machine”
No clear front-runner emerges in the historic mayoral race. Over a dozen candidates intensify attacks on each other and jockey for votes, culminating in a surprising and historic outcome that promises
Tune in to the five-hour, commercial-free “City So Real” event on Thursday, October 29th beginning at 7PM ET/ before you can catch all five episodes will be available on Friday, October 30th on HULU.
