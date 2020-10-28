Bossip Video

Cheering fans do not dictate the intensity at which ballers ball.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to its knees and after several months of stay-at-home orders, the league devised a plan that will forever be lauded as an ingenuity victory. 170 games played and not a single player, coach, staff member, referee, announcer, DJ, journalist, or technician tested positive. It’s incredible when you think about how many new cases we see in cities around America on a daily basis.

When it was announced that the league would restart their season at the Disney resort in Orlando, many hoop fans were skeptical about the quality of play. Would players take it seriously? Would there be REAL competition? How would life in the bubble affect life on the court? Well, from the very first jump-ball we got a resounding answer. The NBA bubble was as exciting and riveting to watch as any “real” NBA basketball game played in front of tens of thousands of fans.

There was no shortage of highlights, lowlights, heartbreaks, blowouts, and absolutely unbelievable athletic achievements. The level of play is truly a testament to the players’ desire to win and dominate their opponents. Doesn’t matter if Jack Nicholson isn’t courtside, ballers and ball and no one wants to lose.

The NBA put together a very special reel of the top 50 plays from the restarted season inside the bubble. It’s a must-see montage of everything that makes the game special. Enjoy!