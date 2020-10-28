We’re geeeeked over super baddie Javicia Leslie portraying Batwoman in Season 2 of the popular CW show that we’ll absolutely be watching when it returns in January 2021.

If you’re late to party, she’s the first Black woman to rock the mask in a TV show or movie since the iconic character’s debut in 1939.

When the first look hit the internet, fans (and future fans) of the show went crazy over every single detail. The best part of Javicia’s portrayal of Batwoman is that it allows her to add her own style to the character, according to Hello Beautiful.

The costume, which is a collaboration between executive producer Caroline Dries and costume designer Maya Mani, is the perfect combination of Leslie’s portrayal of the iconic figure.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” said Leslie in a press release for the images. “It was an honor to be able to collaborate with Caroline and Maya. I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Shortly after the stunning reveal, Javicia took to her Instagram to share her excitement with fans on Instagram:

“Thank you so so much! Your words have definitely made me tear up… constantly reminding me that so many little ones will have someone that looks like them wearing the Batsuit. I’m thankful that my art can make an impact and be apart of this journey!”

