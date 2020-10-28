Bossip Video

This man stays acting confused when he knows good-and-damn-well what he did wrong.

Dwight Howard has long-been considered a deadbeat and a worthless sperm donor for several years now. His baby mama drama is as much a part of his public profile as his accolades on the basketball court. Recently, Royce Reed of Basketball Wives fame called out the weak pull-out game baller for ignoring their 13-year-old son Braylon and his bevy of other children of which no one knows the exact amount.

Following that public embarrassment, Dwight’s other BM, ex-gospel chanteuse Christine Vest, took the Los Angeles Lakers baller to task on the preferred place for bitter human beings, Instagram stories, for the exact same thing writing, “Imagine watching the love of your life or someone you care/cared about become a terrible parent, ignore their child’s emotional needs for the sake of ego and pride and literally leave their other child to be taken care of by a babysitter for, say, 2 months.” She went on, “Imagine they ignore their children and neglect speaking to them. Would you root for them if they won anything? Would you support that person publicly?”

Yikes.

To add an even more heartbreaking and rage-inducing detail to this story, Braylon reposted his mother’s IG comments and added a few of his own saying, “From my brother mom. My dad ain’t a real dad. He don’t even talk to me and he know I’m sad and need him. I’m almost 13 so I can talk now.”

This is f***ed up. Dwight Howard ain’t s#!t. His NBA Championship ring should be garnished. Snatch a couple of diamonds out of there and give to his kids. Lord knows they deserve something nice way more than this ne’er-do-well negro.

For what it’s worth, Dwight is denying being a deadbeat. He told Nina Brown of The Frank Ski With Nina Brown Show, that he’s far from negligent and actually one of his children lives with him.

Interesting.

 

Listen to Dwight Howard’s side of the “deadbeat dad” drama below.

 

Sometimes you get it wrong, and I’ll never be too prideful to say when I do. I got it wrong about Dwight Howard. On Monday, we did a story that was circulating the internet regarding him being a deadbeat dad (side note: I also learned the video that was circulating was months old and posted with the intent to defame this man’s character as a father). I had some pretty intense things to say on the air about my personal beliefs regarding absentee parents. I felt personally triggered, and I didn’t hold my tongue questioning this man’s character. Well, I’m thankful to his best friend, Keven @3linkceo, for reaching out to me to defend his friend and then connecting Dwight and I on Monday night. I had a long convo with Dwight and let me just say this… this man ain’t no deadbeat dad, period. Is he perfect, no. Is there room for improvement, well hell, isn’t there room for improvement in ALL of our lives? Even as parents. Does he love his children, and has he tried to do right by them and their mothers (after our long convo and hearing him speak his truth), I wholeheartedly believe he has. My heart breaks for any child/ren who struggles with the adaptation of a co-parenting situation, especially a toxic one. It’s a burden no child should bear. @DwightHoward, thank you for the transparency when we talked, and thank you for calling into the show so I could publicly apologize to you. There absolutely is always 2 sides to every story— and when children are involved, 3 or more because their trauma is just as real. I appreciate you stepping out of your comfort zone to talk to me on our @whurfm platform. I wish you nothing but the best and pray for you and your family’s peace. ♥️ Side note: this is 6 mins of a recorded 15 min convo.

