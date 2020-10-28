Bossip Video

LeToya Luckett’s bouncing baby boy is all the pure preciousness you need.

Letoya Luckett

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

After welcoming her son Tysun Wolf Walker on September 14, LeToya’s giving fans their first full look at the tiny tot.

Tysun✨Wolf✨Walker✨,” she captioned the pic of her absolutely adorable boy staring up at the ceiling.

Tysun✨Wolf✨Walker✨

Her husband Tommicus Walker also shared photos and videos of little Tysun that are sure to send ovaries into overdrive.

“I love you son 💙 #bestfeelingintheworld,” Tommicus captioned a video of him holding his sleeping offspring.

In another, Tysun is seen sporting a striped onesie…

Tysun Wolf Walker

and in another, the boy who looks a LOT like his father is shirtless and oozing adorableness.

Tysun Wolf Walker

HOW. PRECIOUS. IS. TYSUN. WOLF. WALKER?!

Tommicus Walker and Letoya Luckett

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

LeToya revealed she was expecting her second child back in March and shared that she was having a boy. She also skipped out on an in-person gender reveal and in-person baby shower amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

LeToya previously welcomed her daughter Gianna Iman Walker in January 2019 and is also a stepmom to her “daughter-in-love”, Tommicus’ daughter Madison.

LeToya and Tommicus wed in 2017 after being introduced via a mutual friend. The two chatted on the phone for months before agreeing to meet in Los Angeles for a blind date. When they finally met in person, Luckett told ESSENCE that her husband, a businessman, didn’t initially recognize her from her Destiny’s Child Days and when he did, their relationship still didn’t change.

Congrats to LeToya and Tommicus on their baby boy!

