LeToya Luckett’s bouncing baby boy is all the pure preciousness you need.

After welcoming her son Tysun Wolf Walker on September 14, LeToya’s giving fans their first full look at the tiny tot.

“Tysun✨Wolf✨Walker✨,” she captioned the pic of her absolutely adorable boy staring up at the ceiling.

Her husband Tommicus Walker also shared photos and videos of little Tysun that are sure to send ovaries into overdrive.

“I love you son 💙 #bestfeelingintheworld,” Tommicus captioned a video of him holding his sleeping offspring.

In another, Tysun is seen sporting a striped onesie…

and in another, the boy who looks a LOT like his father is shirtless and oozing adorableness.

HOW. PRECIOUS. IS. TYSUN. WOLF. WALKER?!

LeToya revealed she was expecting her second child back in March and shared that she was having a boy. She also skipped out on an in-person gender reveal and in-person baby shower amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A heart full of love and gratitude ❤️✨ Styled by: @stylistjbolin. Hair: OnPoint Stylin Studio. Photos: Marcus Owens. Makeup: Me! pic.twitter.com/ytQwK0unEN — LeToya Luckett-Walker (@LeToyaLuckett) August 11, 2020

LeToya previously welcomed her daughter Gianna Iman Walker in January 2019 and is also a stepmom to her “daughter-in-love”, Tommicus’ daughter Madison.

LeToya and Tommicus wed in 2017 after being introduced via a mutual friend. The two chatted on the phone for months before agreeing to meet in Los Angeles for a blind date. When they finally met in person, Luckett told ESSENCE that her husband, a businessman, didn’t initially recognize her from her Destiny’s Child Days and when he did, their relationship still didn’t change.

Just sitting here waiting on lil’ man to get here like… pic.twitter.com/odYPiBb4Vy — LeToya Luckett-Walker (@LeToyaLuckett) August 11, 2020

Congrats to LeToya and Tommicus on their baby boy!