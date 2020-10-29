Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through a messy week dominated by Kim K getting dragged for posting her lavish mid-pandemic birthday vacay pics, endless debates over ultra luxury Birkin bags, reactions to hilariously cheesy ’80s Horror-Comedy “Bad Hair,” everybody flocking to Tulum, Mexico, the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards and growing stress over next week’s Presidential Election.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with bodacious baddie Ayisha Diaz making her official debut on the series after club canoodling with Young M.A in Atlanta last week.

We also had to show love to the City Girls who shut down the BET Hip-Hop Awards with their screen-sizzling performance of “P—- Talk” & “Jobs” that gave us every flavor of leopard spotted deliciousness.

At this point, 7 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream or stressing over the upcoming election in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Ashanti, Alexis Skyy and Queen Lori delivering heat along with Lira Galore and Miracle Watts giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Yasmine Lopez, Tommie and our girl Jess Lee so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE meats and treats on the flip.