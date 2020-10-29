Bossip Video

BOSSIP reported on this rumor last year almost to the day but apparently, this one didn’t travel around the world as fast as others…

There is more chatter about the potential love affair going on between Adele and grime artist Skepta according to TMZ. Earlier this week it was reported that the two Tottenham entertainers are officially an item after months of “hanging out”. During a 2016 interview, Skepta told a reporter that Adele texts him regularly to see how he’s doing and to catch up. At the time Adele was married AF to Simon Konecki but after 7 years “til death do us part”, their marriage was thrown in the rubbish bin and the divorce was on and poppin’. This left room for the smooth chocolate brotha to come in and swoop up his porcelain queen.

The thing is, that didn’t actually happen. Least not if you read between the lines (literally) of Adele’s most recent Instagram post. The power-ballad chanteuse wrote a lengthy caption about her experience hosting Saturday Night Live and snuck in a lil rumor control toward the end. Peep game:

Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne thank you for believing in me! Lindsay my sister for life, Maya my comedy and Mama hero! Plus the so up for it audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it and I hope you got some from it too! Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out till next year ♥️

Yuhzeeit? We know some of you are massively disappointed, bruv. On the other hand, maybe Adele is just takin’ the piss and wants us all to mind our damn business.