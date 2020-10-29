Bossip Video

Russell Wilson and Ciara are always delivering us relationship goals and showcasing exactly what happiness looks like. The smitten couple recently welcomed a new member to their family, baby Win Wilson–Now, they are investing in other kids’ futures as well. According to Seattle AP, the duo is going big to help a local charter school.

Through their Why Not You Foundation, Wilson and Ciara are contributing about $1.75 million to rebrand an existing charter program known as Cascade Midway Academy, just south of Seattle. It’s where the couple have their home base because Wilson plays quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks football team. The Cascade high school program was set to debut this year before the pandemic forced founders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield to delay opening. In need of cash, they reached out to Wilson’s foundation recently and landed the partnership.

The school is thankful for the donation and will be honoring the generosity of the couple by changing the name to Why Not You Academy. Ciara and Russell will not participate in the day-to-day operations of the school, but we can assume they will make visits here and there to empower the students.