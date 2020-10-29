Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish and Common are no longer friends on social media.

Fans were speculating about the relationship between actress Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common after the couple hadn’t appeared together in weeks on social media. Then this week, Tiffany went off on a strange rant addressing her “exes”, but was Common included?

Seems like Common was one of her exes Tiffany asked to no longer contact her after fans pointed out they no longer follow each other on social media. In her message to “most” of her exes, Tiffany wrote:

THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXES. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES. I am so sick of my ex F**k Boys and yes YOU still a f**kboy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f**k when it was over, Boy. Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend.

Neither Tiffany nor Common have confirmed that their romance is over. Back in June, Common said that he was “grateful to have Tiffany” in his life after being asked about their relationship in an interview.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a Queen and just a beautiful person. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her and am grateful to have her in my life so, yeah. I’m happy.”

