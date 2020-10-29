Bossip Video

Ty Dolla $ign gave fans a taste of his old music and a live rendition of the new during his recent Tiny Desk Concert performance.

For the performance, which took pace at home instead of the NPR offices, Ty enlisted his in-house band to play in the background along with his longtime collaborator, Skrillex. With some help from his friends, Dolla $ign performed a melody of hits including “Temptation,” “Your Turn,” and “Ego Death” from his new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Beside giving fans a taste of what his new records sound like live, Ty also took listeners down memory lane by sprinkling in some of the older songs that helped get him where he is today. The artist performed some of his biggest hits, including, “Or Nah,” “Paranoid,” and “Something New.” He even picked up the guitar to serenade listeners while performing “Your Turn,” showcasing his talent outside of just having a killer voice. Ty Dolla $ign’s new album, Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, came out on Friday and immediately received rave reviews. With the title being a play on how excited people get when they see “featuring Ty Dolla $ign” on someone else’s song, Ty’s project features some appearanced from a ton of guests, including Kanye West, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and Young Thug, and more.

Check out Ty Dolla $ign’s Tiny Desk Concert down below: