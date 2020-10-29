Bossip Video

Pharrell always has something up his sleeve, and this time, it’s a hotel.

The Grammy-award winning producer is teaming up with hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman and developer Eric Birnbaum on The Goodtime hotel. The establishment–which marks Pharrell’s entry into the hospitality business–is set to open its doors soon on Washington Avenue, located in Miami’s South Beach. The seven-story building was designed by architect Morris Adjmi, and, according to Williams, has some strong Wes Anderson vibes.

“Being in there is like being in a Wes Anderson film,” he told Vogue when explaining the hotel’s aesthetic. “It’s like Margot Tenenbaum.”

He posted a slideshow full of photos of the hotel this week, giving fans a first look at the beautiful property. Clearly, this is a project Pharrell is really excited about.

The Goodtime Hotel has reportedly been in the works for three years now. The building will have 266 guest rooms, a workout area, a third-floor pool deck, a full service eatery, 45,000 square feet of retail space, and of course: a recording studio.

“It’s good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration,” Pharrell said. “Come there one way, and then you leave vibrating. We call it spiritual Wi-Fi.”

The hotel is expected to launch sometime in early 2021.